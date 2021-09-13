 

North Chicago men identified as victims of shooting

 
By Emmagrace Sperle
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 9/13/2021 5:05 PM

Authorities have identified the two North Chicago men who died after an early morning shooting Saturday.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired about 3:30 a.m. in an alleyway of the 1000 block of Lincoln Street.

 

Authorities said Navor Benitez, 24, died at the scene, while David Fajardo, 25, was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The autopsies showed both men died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

The shooting remains under investigation.

