North Chicago men identified as victims of shooting
Updated 9/13/2021 5:05 PM
Authorities have identified the two North Chicago men who died after an early morning shooting Saturday.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired about 3:30 a.m. in an alleyway of the 1000 block of Lincoln Street.
Authorities said Navor Benitez, 24, died at the scene, while David Fajardo, 25, was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
The autopsies showed both men died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Lake County coroner's office.
The shooting remains under investigation.
