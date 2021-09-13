Household chemical waste recylcing event Sept. 25 in Lake County

The Solid Waste Agency of Lake County (SWALCO) is hosting a Household Chemical Waste Recycling Event on Saturday, Sept. 25.

Residents can safely recycle cleaning products, oil-based paints and varnishes, flammable liquids, automotive products, garden chemicals, personal care products and medication. These events help limit the improper disposal of these products and reduce groundwater contamination.

The appointment-only event will take place at SWALCO's household chemical waste facility, 1311 N. Estes St. in Gurnee.

Slots fill up fast, so early registration is encouraged. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/y2ed3j8s.