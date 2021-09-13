Feder: NBC 5 journalists team up for weeklong series on 'Violence in Chicago'

Eight news anchors and reporters from WMAQ-Channel 5 are collaborating on a weeklong series focusing on the epidemic of gun violence and bloodshed in Chicago.

"Violence in Chicago" will air on the NBC-owned station's 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts all week through Friday.

"Whether you live in Chicago or simply drive down for a weekend, safety is the top concern for many of our viewers," said Kevin Cross, president and general manager of NBCUniversal Local Chicago.

"There's no real consensus on what's the reason for mass shootings," he said. "This series will bring diverse perspectives to help people understand the city's complex history of violence."

