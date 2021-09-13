COVID-19 update: 9,152 new cases, 106 more deaths over the weekend

Christine Presta receives the COVID-19 vaccine at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin. Nearly 54% of Illinoisans are fully vaccinated. Photo courtesy of Advocate Health Care

New cases of COVID-19 reached 9,152 over the weekend with 106 more people dying from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported Monday.

The tally includes 4,628 new infections Saturday, 2,833 Sunday and 1,691 Monday. In addition, there were four deaths Monday, 31 on Sunday and 71 on Saturday, the most since Feb. 18 when 72 fatalities were recorded.

From Friday through Sunday, 59,104 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 19,102.

Illinois hospitals were treating 2,247 COVID-19 patients Sunday night.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 4.4% based on a seven-day average.

The federal government has delivered 16,779,545 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 14,208,557 shots have been administered.

So far, 6,865,463 people have been fully vaccinated or nearly 53.9% of Illinois' 12.7 million population. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,573,538 and 24,367 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 254,763 virus tests over the weekend.

The state does not update COVID-19 information Saturday or Sunday.