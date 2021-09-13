Barrington 220 leaders aim to build on pandemic's lessons to enhance in-person learning

Now that students have returned to school, Barrington Community Unit District 220 officials say they're focused on taking lessons learned from the pandemic to improve the in-person learning experience. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer, 2018

Barrington Community Unit School District 220 leaders say they're building on lessons learned during the pandemic to enhance the in-person school experience for students.

"Our top priorities are to keep our schools open and in-person," school board President Sandra Ficke-Bradford said during the board's meeting last week.

That means not only safety measures like masks and physical distancing, but also initiatives to increase academic and emotional support for students returning to school.

"Researchers at the Learning Policy Institute have made it very clear that it is essential that we not return to normal, but rather, create a new normal that is grounded in best practice," said Melissa Byrne, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning.

This will include a multitiered system of support coaches, math and reading interventionists, and instructional coaches.

"(The district is) at a pivotal point to really, truly re-imagine what both school and education can and should look like in our post-pandemic world," Byrne said.

Data from national assessments shows District 220 students' achievement levels to be just about where they were before COVID-19 and Barrington High School students to be testing above national averages, officials said.

Beth Jones, assistant superintendent of student services, said the schools also are looking to meet students' social and emotional needs.

"With the return to school, we continue to re-examine and refocus on our (social-emotional learning) work that we're doing," she said.

Part of that work is the expected use of money from the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund to provide additional social and emotional services to students, including social workers, mental health consultants and security personnel.

A wellness team is in place to help students struggling with drug and alcohol abuse, attendance issues, eating disorders, a risk of harm to themselves or others and students returning to school following a hospital stay, officials said.

Superintendent Robert Hunt said he believes the district handled the return to full in-person learning as well as it could.

"I saw a lot of tears on day one when parents were able to bring their kids to our schools and our staff was able to welcome them back with open arms," he said.

Barrington High School student representative Sarah Bauernfreund said the return to school has provided positive energy and boosted school spirit.

"Even though some students don't enjoy wearing masks necessarily, I think we, as a student body, are just so appreciative to be back that we'll do whatever it takes to be in the building," she said.