Authorities seek SUV driver after hit-and-run near St. Charles
Updated 9/13/2021 10:16 PM
The Kane County sheriff's office is asking for the public help identifying a driver in a hit-and-run Monday afternoon.
The sheriff's office posted a video of the hit-and-run on its Facebook page.
Deputies responded about 4:15 p.m. to Route 25 and Gilbert Street near St. Charles, officials said.
A 2020 Harley Davidson 3 wheel motorcycle was stopped at a red light on Route 25 when a red or maroon SUV struck the motorcycle from behind. The driver of the SUV then fled.
The motorcycle driver, a 72-year-old resident of St. Charles, was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threating injuries.
The SUV that fled is possibly a Jeep Cherokee with front driver's-side damage.
Anyone with information should call Detective Minuth at (630) 208-2034.
