Aurora teen missing since Thursday

Aurora police are asking the public's help in locating a missing 17-year-old girl.

Klarizza Flores was last seen Thursday on Aurora's west side, according to the alert.

She is described as 5 foot 6 inches with a medium build, brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing gray Nike shoes and a gray or black backpack.

Anyone with information about Klarizza's whereabouts should call the Investigations Division at (630) 256-5500 or dial 911.