Aurora teen missing since Thursday
Updated 9/13/2021 4:25 PM
Aurora police are asking the public's help in locating a missing 17-year-old girl.
Klarizza Flores was last seen Thursday on Aurora's west side, according to the alert.
She is described as 5 foot 6 inches with a medium build, brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing gray Nike shoes and a gray or black backpack.
Anyone with information about Klarizza's whereabouts should call the Investigations Division at (630) 256-5500 or dial 911.
