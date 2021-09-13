Aurora police say woman with dementia has gone missing

Aurora police are asking for the public's help in locating an endangered 68-year-old woman.

Grace Gallagher was last seen on the 100 block of South River Street driving a gray 2018 Kia Soul with Ohio license plate GNX3648.

She stands 5 foot, 3 inches tall, weighs 220 pounds and has gray and brown hair. Authorities say dementia and other mental health concerns put Gallagher at risk of harm.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call (630) 256-5900 or dial 911.