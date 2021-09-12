'We're waiting for justice for Ludwig and Joe': Vigil calls for action for dog shot in Wayne

Supporters gathered Friday to call for justice for Ludwig, a dog shot Aug. 20 in Wayne. Brenda Schory/Shaw Media

About 100 friends and supporters gathered at River Bend Community Park in St. Charles Township in a candlelight vigil for a dog, Ludwig, that was shot to death Aug. 10.

It was part of continuing action in a movement called Justice for Ludwig.

Joe Petit, who owned Ludwig, brought his surviving dog, Philotimo to the gathering Friday. Wearing a Justice for Ludwig T-shirt, Petit cried as he hugged friends, supporters and family in the pavilion at the park.

"I just want justice for Luddy," said Petit's mother, Candy Minus of Pingree Grove.

"We're waiting for justice for Ludwig and Joe," Petit family friend Melissa Horn said.

Hal Phipps, husband of Wayne Village President Eileen Phipps, shot Petit's dog, Ludwig, Aug. 10, officials said. The two are neighbors on Pearson Drive in Wayne. The Kane County Sheriff's Office handled the investigation because a spouse of a village official was involved.

Phipps said the dog was behaving aggressively towards him on his property, while Petit said Ludwig and Philotimo were chasing sticks in the river when he was shot, according to officials.

Reached by phone after the shooting, Phipps said he had no comment.

Horn said her best friend, Kathleen Czaplewski, was in the river with Ludwig and Philotimo when the dog was shot.

The Justice for Ludwig movement has caught on internationally, Horn said, as people from Italy, Canada and the United Kingdom have responded to the story.

"All over the world," Horn said. "Justice will get served. Rest in peace, Ludwig."

The feeling among supporters at the vigil was that nothing has been done about the shooting.

But Kane County State's Attorney Jamie Mosser said at a briefing this week that prosecutors were close to making a decision as to whether charges would be filed.

"The sheriff and I have both been intently reviewing everything because we do want to make sure the right decision is made on this," Mosser said. "We are working very hard to do so, including visiting the scene."

Organizers at the vigil passed out Justice for Ludwig signs. People bought Ludwig T-shirts from the Hairy Ant in St. Charles.

A photo montage of Ludwig and Philotimo played on a big screen set up in the pavilion. Then, "Now We Are Free," chosen by Petit, played.

Attendees lit candles, gathered for a group photo and ended by yelling Ludwig's name.