Two men dead in North Chicago alley shooting

Authorities are looking for a suspect in the shooting death of two people in North Chicago early Saturday morning.

North Chicago police rushed to the scene at approximately 3:30 a.m. after receiving a report of shots fired in an alleyway in the 1000 block of Lincoln Street, according to the Lake County Major Crime Task Force, which is assisting police on the investigation.

The North Chicago officers found the two victims, a 24-year-old North Chicago man, who was dead at the scene, and a 25-year-old North Chicago man, who succumbed to his injuries after being taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

A preliminary investigation found that both of the victims were outside in the alleyway when an unknown vehicle drove into the alley and at least one of the vehicle's occupants fired multiple shots toward the men, striking them both.

Major Crime Task Force Investigators and Evidence Technicians are continuing to work with North Chicago police to investigate.

Anyone with information should contact Lake County Crime Stoppers at (847) 662-2222 or www.lakecountycrimestoppers.com.