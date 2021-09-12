The Week That Was: New roundabout in Schaumburg? Shrimp Shack at the Beef Shack

Money and timing will be factors in the village of Schaumburg's decision as to whether to replace the traditional intersection at Springinsguth and Bode roads with a more traffic-efficient roundabout. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

NorthShore University Health System and Edward-Elmhurst Health are planning to merge and create a nine-hospital health care operation with the second-largest physician group in the state. NorthShore operates six hospitals: Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, Glenbrook Hospital in Glenview, Evanston Hospital, Highland Park Hospital, Skokie Hospital and Swedish Hospital in Chicago. Edward-Elmhurst runs Edward Hospital and Linden Oaks Behavorial Health in Naperville as well as Elmhurst Hospital.

The Naperville Unit District 203 school board has approved a four-year contract with the teachers union that includes pay raises each year, expanded family leave for the adoption of a child, additional sick days for the current school year to account for COVID-19 absences and a one-time $1,000 bonus for every teacher.

Nearly 12 years after Warrenville banned video gambling, the Warrenville City Council voted 5-3 on Tuesday to approve an ordinance that allows video gambling by creating terminal licenses and a new liquor license classification with local restrictions.

Schaumburg's transportation committee this week discussed converting the three-way intersection at Springinsguth and Bode roads into a roundabout, but it delayed a final recommendation until next month. Committee members want to know first whether the time it would take to design a roundabout would imperil grant funding already secured to resurface the roadways around the traditional intersection.

Those who knew the Round Lake Beach teen who died after a motorcycle crash last weekend near Gurnee have raised more than $25,000 through an online fundraiser to support his family. Daniel McPherson, 19, lost control of his motorcycle on Rollins Road west of Route 45, in Avon Township.

Illinois' 2nd District Appellate Court overturned the disorderly conduct conviction of a former Harvest Bible Chapel youth minister who was accused of texting sexually oriented messages to a teenage parishioner. The court ruled that Kane County Circuit Court Judge Michael Noland erred when he refused to dismiss the case against Paxton Singer of Sugar Grove, after saying Singer could have a new trial because he would have liked to have seen more evidence.

Chums Shrimp Shack announced that it will move from its current location at 116 Penny Ave. in East Dundee to the former Beef Shack location at 2115 W. Main St. in St. Charles. This as plans for Beef Shack to open a new restaurant continue to move forward. Chums opened in 2019.

Libertyville police have rebooted the process to install a license plate reader system. Village officials recently approved an agreement with Atlanta-based Flock Safety to place cameras at five locations for a 60-day pilot period.

A Wauconda police officer suffered minor injuries early Sunday after steering his vehicle into the path of a wrong-way drunken driver to prevent him from hitting other cars on the road, police said. Officer Jon Finze responded to a call at 1:30 a.m. Sunday about a car heading north in a southbound lane of Route 176. Finze soon spotted three vehicles traveling south toward the wrong-way driver. He drove ahead and pulled into the left-turn lane at Cook Street to partially block the southbound lanes, police said.

The week ahead: Elk Grove parade

After a year off due to the pandemic, Elk Grove Village's Hometown Parade is back Saturday. The parade steps off at 2 p.m. and marches along Elk Grove Boulevard to Rotary Green, next to Elk Grove High School, where the village's Oktoberfest celebration also takes place this weekend.

The week ahead: Beer with Gurnee's mayor

Gurnee residents are invited to meet with Mayor Tom Hood and connect in a friendly, casual environment at a "Beer with the Mayor" event this Friday. Hood will answer questions, discuss concerns and listen to comments or suggestions during the gathering, set for 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at Timothy O'Toole's, 5572 Grand Ave.

The Week Ahead: Park reopening in Naperville

The Naperville Park District will celebrate the reopening of renovated Commissioners Park, at 3704 111th St., with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5 p.m. Tuesday. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be rescheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The week ahead: Geneva school budget

The Geneva school board will vote on the 2021-22 budget Monday night. The board meets at 7 p.m. at the district headquarters at 227 N. Fourth St., Geneva. The fiscal year began Sept. 1, but state law gives districts until Sept. 30 to adopt a budget.