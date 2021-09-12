Aurora man dies after being struck by hit-and-run driver

Video captured a vehicle fleeing the scene of a fatal hit-and-run early Sunday in Aurora. Courtesy of the Aurora police department

Aurora police are seeking the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian early Sunday morning on the near east side.

The Kane County Coroner's office identified the victim as Michael Brooks, 59, of the 400 block of Lakelawn Boulevard in Aurora.

Shortly after 1 a.m., police received several 911 calls about the accident, which occurred in the 200 block of North Lincoln Avenue.

Officers arriving on the scene found a man in the roadway in extremely critical condition.

Aurora Fire Department paramedics took Brooks to the hospital. Despite lifesaving measures by paramedics and hospital staff, he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Through interviews with witnesses, officers were able to glean information about the fleeing vehicle.

It was described as a two-toned pickup truck with a Mexican flag wrapped on the front hood and another Mexican flag on the back tailgate. Police said it appears that the passenger side headlight was damaged in the crash and no longer functions.

Investigators believe the truck is likely a Ford model pickup truck, has damage to the front passenger side and is missing its front grill.

Police released images from video from city cameras and other sources.

The area around the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue remained closed for several hours while traffic investigators reconstructed the accident. Volunteers from Aurora's Emergency Management Agency assisted with closures and scene lighting.

Anyone with information about the crash or the vehicle involved should contact Aurora Police's Traffic Division by calling (630) 256-5330 or by emailing TrafficDiv@aurora.il.us.

Information can also be reported anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards up to $5,000 and anonymity to people who furnish information leading to the arrest of felony crime offenders and the capture of felony fugitives.