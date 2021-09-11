Suburban Skyview: Oak Brook's American flag tribute to Sept. 11 fallen

A large star is painted at the intersection of quadrants of American flags, part of the Healing Field of Flags display at the Polo Soccer Fields in Oak Brook. John Starks | Staff Photographer

American Flags, one for each of the 2,976 people killed in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, are posted as a tribute in a Healing Field display at the Polo Soccer Fields, 600 Oak Brook Road, Oak Brook.

Attached to each flag is a card with the name and personal story of a victim.

The patriotic display is produced by the village of Oak Brook Police Department and the True Patriots Care Foundation. The site is open for free visits through the weekend.

Today's events at the field will mark the end of a five-day commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Those events begin at 11 a.m. and include the presentation and posting of colors by an honor guard, patriotic music, speakers, a candlelight service, a fun run, and a motorcycle tribute ride.

More information can be found at oak-brook.org.

