Elgin residents gather to honor those who died on Sept. 11

Dozens of people gathered at the Elgin Civic Center Plaza Saturday for a ceremony to honor the memories of those killed in the Sept. 11 terror attacks. Elgin Fire Chief Robb Cagann said such ceremonies also remember "the humanity, the perseverance, the selflessness, the love, the dedication and the honor of the United States of America." Doug T. Graham | Staff Photographer

As people did across the nation, a large crowd gathered outside the Elgin Civic Center Saturday to observe the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

The mood was somber throughout the ceremony, which included a color guard made up of Elgin police officers and firefighters, the ringing of a bell for those who died and a 21-gun salute by members of the American Legion.

Elgin Police Chief Ana Lalley, one of several to address the crowd, said she recently had watched a documentary in which survivors of the Sept. 11 attacks shared their stories. Lalley said nearly every survivor noted how beautiful the weather was that fateful day.

"I hope that we too can always remember to see the beauty in each day," said Lalley, remarking on the weather in Elgin Saturday morning. "To embrace how precious life is, knowing that any moment our lives could change, and to always appreciate each other, honor each other, and show our care and love for each other."

Elgin Fire Chief Robb Cagann said Sept. 11 ceremonies like the one in Elgin were about more than remembering that tragic day.

"They are to remember what that day has come to stand for. The humanity, the perseverance, the selflessness, the love, the dedication and the honor of the United States of America," Cagann said.

Elgin Mayor Dave Kaptain told the crowd he wondered how history would look on the events of Sept. 11 and the long war in Afghanistan that followed. Kaptain said he thought it was ironic the majority of the 13 U.S. service members recently killed in a suicide bombing outside Kabul airport had no memories of Sept. 11 themselves.

"I hope we have planted the seeds of freedom in Afghanistan, even though it may take years to grow," Kaptain said. "Only time with tell. May God shed his light on all of those who have perished."

The ceremony featured musical performances, including three songs by singers from Providence Baptist College, a bag piper who played "Amazing Grace" and a bugler, Rose Martinez of the Elgin American Legion, who played "Taps."