'Sometimes, heroes need to be saved,' says brother of Air Force pilot called to duty on 9/11

Jeremy Bell, a patient at the Lovell Federal Health Care Center, plays "I Won't Back Down" to close a commemoration ceremony Friday. To his left is Brendan Nash, whose late brother, Dan Nash, was an Air Force pilot called to New York City on Sept. 11, 2001, to protect U.S. airspace. Caylen McCutcheon, U.S. Navy, Lovell FHCC Communications

Brendan Nash, remembers his late brother, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. (Ret.) Dan Nash, one of two F-15 pilots who scrambled to the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. He was the featured speaker during a commemoration ceremony Friday at the Lovell Federal Health Care Center in North Chicago. Caylen McCutcheon, U.S. Navy, Lovell FHCC Communications

The brother of an Air Force pilot who scrambled to New York City to protect U.S. airspace 20 years ago during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11 had a poignant message Friday for anyone hurting in the aftermath.

"Sometimes, heroes need to be saved, too," said Brendan Nash, of his late brother, Dan. "If you are hurting inside, like Dan was for so many years, please don't ignore the pain."

Brendan Nash, an Ottawa resident, was the special guest speaker during a moving ceremony Friday morning at the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center in North Chicago.

The half-hour commemoration was livestreamed on Facebook where a replay is available. It included military pageantry, songs performed by veterans and a focus on healing.

The purpose was to remember events and honor those who were killed, injured or responded to assist as well as comfort those in need.

The events of that day 20 years ago had a lasting impact on many, including Dan Nash, who suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and spent the last year of his life at Lovell's Community Living Center. The retired Air Force veteran died of liver disease in June at 54.

"At first, he did his duty. After protecting us that day, he spent the next days, weeks and months securing our skies," Brendan Nash said. "And then he spent the rest of his life dealing with it."

Lt. Col. Dan Nash was one of two F-15 pilots who scrambled to the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. He and Lt. Col. Tim Duffy had no idea when they took off that the World Trade Center had been struck.

"Dan thought he was witnessing the start of World War Three," Brendan said. "On our own soil."

Brendan Nash, his mother, Catherine, and sister, Mairin Gradek of Arlington Heights, attended the event outside the main hospital at Lovell, which serves veterans, active duty military members and their families.

They brought artwork Dan Nash painted to deal with PTSD. Brendan Nash, the only family member who spoke, had a clear message for veterans, military personnel and others who struggle.

For a long time, Dan Nash denied the emotional impact of what he had witnessed and, before his death, speaking about 9/11 was a trigger.

"Don't wait to get help or expect it to go away," he said. "My brother had a huge heart, and he never lacked courage. But he ran out of time."

It may be a cliché to say that asking for help is a strength rather than a weakness, Nash said, but there are many resources available to help veterans, military personnel and others heal from extreme emotional trauma.

"If you're hurting inside, please don't ignore the pain," said Lovell Director Dr. Robert Buckley. "Help is only a text or phone call away."

• The Veterans and Military Crisis Line is available 24/7 at (800) 273-8255 or by texting 838255. Visit https://www.lovell.fhcc.va.gov/ or the Veterans Assistance Commission of Lake County, https://www.vaclc.org/.