One person critically injured in early morning Hoffman Estates crash

The intersection at Higgins and Barrington roads has reopened following an early morning crash that injured five people.

Hoffman Estates police officials said the crash occurred just before 3 a.m., critically injuring one person and causing minor injuries to four others.

Police said the crash involved two passenger vehicles and a commercial box truck, but no details were reported about direction of travel for any of the vehicles.

Police said a 20-year-old Streamwood resident was transported to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in critical condition, while four people were transported to St. Alexius Medical Center in fair condition.

Police said they don't believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

Higgins Road was closed between Shoe Factory Road and Barrington Road for several hours before reopening just before 9 a.m.