One dead after three-vehicle crash in Hoffman Estates

A 20-year-old Streamwood resident is dead following a three-vehicle crash early this morning in Hoffman Estates that injured four others.

Police said the vehicles were all headed southbound when the crash occurred just before 3 a.m. in the intersection of Higgins and Barrington roads.

Authorities described the vehicles involved as two passenger vehicles and a commercial box truck.

The four who suffered non-life-threatening injuries were transported to nearby St. Alexius Medical Center, police said. The unidentified Streamwood resident was transported to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge in critical condition and eventually succumbed to their injuries, police said.

The crash remains under investigation and police don't believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

The intersection was closed for several hours before reopening just before 9 a.m.