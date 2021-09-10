Former Oak Brook village president remembered as a 'loving father and husband'

Former Oak Brook Village President Kevin Quinlan has died at the age of 54. Daily Herald File Photo

Former Oak Brook Village President Kevin Quinlan is being remembered by family, friends and former colleagues.

Quinlan, 54, died Tuesday in part from complications of diabetes, according to his wife, Michelle Quinlan.

"He was a loving father and husband," Michelle Quinlan said Friday. "He was very passionate about the village and trying to do the best thing for the village. It wasn't always easy."

Quinlan narrowly was elected village president in 2003, beating Trustee George T. Caleel by 42 votes. Quinlan held the office until 2007.

"Kevin Quinlan was a good man, an honorable man and a fair man. He will be sorely missed," Oak Brook Village President Gopal Lalmalani wrote in a Facebook post. "We thank him for his many services to our community."

Oak Brook Trustee Asif Yusuf wrote in a Facebook post, "We had a great working relationship and friendship as well. We did not always agree, but we could talk freely and openly about it."

Before entering politics, Quinlan worked for about 15 years with the Coca-Cola Co. Michelle Quinlan said her husband rose in the corporate ranks, moving from bottling to become a marketing executive.

Quinlan's job also took him to Ireland for two years in the 1990s, where he helped Coca-Cola launch its multi-flavor Fanta brand on the island.

"Given his heritage, he was very proud of that," Michelle Quinlan said.

In addition to his wife, Quinlan is survived by his children, Shane and Kayla M. Quinlan. He is also survived by his father, former McDonald's Corp. President and CEO Michael R. Quinlan, and a brother also named Michael. He was preceded in death by his mother, Marilyn C. Quinlan.

According to Lalmalani, Oak Brook will be flying flags at half staff. A moment of silence in remembrance of Quinlan will be made at the next village board meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday.

A public visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Sullivan Funeral Home, 60 S. Grant St. in Hinsdale. Instead of flowers, donations to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana are appreciated.