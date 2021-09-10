Feder: New local talk shows set to debut on WGN, ABC 7

"Daytime Chicago," a new lifestyle and entertainment show, will premiere Monday on Nexstar Media WGN-Channel 9. Airing from 10 to 11 a.m. weekdays, it will be hosted by Tonya Francisco and Amy Rutledge.

Topics are expected to include food, fashion, culture, health, fitness, style, wellness, relationships and parenting.

The syndicated "Rachael Ray," which now airs at 10 a.m., will move to 1 p.m.

Today marks the debut of "Windy City Weekend," a weekly half-hour show highlighting entertainment and leisure activities in and around Chicago, on ABC-owned WLS-Channel 7.

Airing at 11:30 a.m. Fridays, it will be hosted by Val Warner and Ryan Chiaverini, who just ended their 10-year run on "Windy City Live," the former weekday talk show.

Regular contributions to the new show will include Sun-Times critic Richard Roeper's movie reviews, meteorologist Tracy Butler's weekend forecasts and traffic reporter Roz Varon's "Weekender Report."

