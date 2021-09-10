COVID-19 update: 2,346 hospitalized, 46 more deaths, 5,309 new cases

Students and staff at London Middle School in Wheeling were able to participate in vaccination clinics held last school year. Federal authorities announced plans to boost testing capabilities and vaccination availability at schools in the coming weeks. Associated Press File Photo/June 11

State health officials today reported 2,346 COVID-19 patients were being treated in hospitals throughout Illinois.

That's up 2.6% from one week ago.

Of those hospitalized, 549 are in intensive care, according to Illinois Department of Public Health figures.

IDPH officials also reported 46 more Illinois residents have died from the virus, while 5,309 new cases were diagnosed as well.

The state's death toll from COVID-19 now stands at 24,261, while 1,564,386 cases have been diagnosed since the outset of the pandemic.

The state's seven-day case positivity rate, which allows health officials to track the growth of infection within a certain population, is now at 4.5%. The rate is the percentage of new cases derived from a batch of tests.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 vaccine providers throughout Illinois have administered another 23,943 doses, according to the latest IDPH figures.

Statewide, 14,149,453 doses of the vaccine have been administered, and IDPH officials are reporting 60.5% of the state's population of vaccine eligible residents 12 and older are now fully vaccinated.