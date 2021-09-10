Campton Hills celebrates 10th United Fall Fest Saturday

More than 200 volunteers will work at the 10th anniversary United Fall Fest in Campton Hills Saturday. The festival is from 3 to 10 p.m. on the grounds of the Congregational United Church of Christ on Fox Mill Boulevard. John Starks | Staff Photographer, September 2016

The 10th anniversary United Fall Fest Saturday in Campton Hills should be a good time, with entertainment, a barbecue, a classic car show and more.

But organizers also realize it falls on the same day as the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

"We plan to recognize that solemn occasion with a moment of silence, followed by 'The Star-Spangled Banner,' which will lead into our fireworks display," said Mark Molloy, one of the festival's organizers.

The festival is from 3 to 10 p.m. on the grounds of Congregational United Church of Christ, 40W451 Fox Mill Blvd.

"After having to cancel plans for 2020, we are planning a special event to recognize 10 years of bringing our community together while serving local organizations in need," Molloy said.

The festival started in 2011 as a way to bring Campton Hills residents together after a contentious effort to incorporate the town several years earlier

There will be a Kids' Corner, with entertainment, an ice-cream-eating contest, inflated slides, visits by police officers and firefighters and a showing of the movie "Soul."

For the adults, there is a beer tent, a bags tournament, a classic car show and musical entertainment.

An emergency medical helicopter is scheduled to land at 5 p.m.

The barbecue menu is pulled pork, brisket, barbecued chicken, hot dogs and hamburgers. And after 7 p.m., it will offer "late night taco plates" made with brisket. The cooks expect to smoke about 1,600 pounds of meat on-site.

A fireworks display culminates the day.

The event raises money through food and beverage sales, and entrance fees for the bags tournament and the car show.

For more information, visit unitedfallfest.com.