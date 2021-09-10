A flag remembering the victims of September 11

This flag, first published 20 years ago, was designed by Maria Choronzuk as a special remembrance of each of the fallen from September 11.

"Each victim needs to be remembered and honored," said Choronzuk, the Daily Herald's presentation editor at the time. "Each name needs to be etched into the heart of a nation."

The star field is created from the lyrics to "God Bless America." The stripes are made up of the names of each of the victims.

To read them, click on the pdf link below.

#neverforget