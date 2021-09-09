One lawsuit involving ComEd and Madigan tossed, while feds seek to protect grand jury secrets

Illinois' former Speaker of the House Michael Madigan speaks during a committee hearing in February in Chicago. Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP

Federal prosecutors sought to halt fact-finding Thursday in a civil case related to the ongoing bribery investigation involving ComEd that has implicated former House Speaker Michael Madigan, noting it goes "to the core" of a secret grand jury investigation.

A 14-page filing from the feds also notes that "in sixty days, the government may have fewer objections" to subpoenas filed in the case.

Meanwhile, a judge also Thursday tossed a separate lawsuit related to the ComEd investigation, finding that it fell short of proving allegations that bribery of Madigan directly led to passage of legislation favoring ComEd.

Both lawsuits followed developments in the feds' ongoing criminal investigation that has already led to charges against ComEd, four members of Madigan's inner circle and his former chief of staff. Just last month, a judge set a September 2022 trial date for Madigan confidant Michael McClain, former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, onetime ComEd lobbyist John Hooker and ex-City Club President Jay Doherty.

• This report was produced in partnership with the Chicago Sun-Times. For more coverage, check chicago.suntimes.com.