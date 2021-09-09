Lake Zurich pastor reinstated after sexual abuse allegations deemed unfounded

The Rev. David F. Ryan, shown here in January 2008, has been reinstated as pastor at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Parish in Lake Zurich. The Archdiocese of Chicago announced Thursday that an investigation determined that allegations Ryan sexually abused minors about 25 years ago are unfounded. Daily Herald File Photo

A Catholic priest has been reinstated as pastor of a Lake Zurich parish after Archdiocese of Chicago investigators determined allegations of sexual abuse against him are unfounded.

The Rev. David F. Ryan will return to work at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church starting with an 8:30 a.m. Mass on Monday, according to an announcement posted Thursday on the parish website.

Ryan had been asked to step away from his work in November while the archdiocese investigated allegations he sexually abused minors about 25 years ago while assigned to Maryville Academy in Des Plaines.

The allegations had been reported to Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and the Cook County state's attorney's office.

Des Plaines police subsequently said they had no record of investigating Ryan during or after his tenure at Maryville.

State officials eventually determined the allegations were unfounded, Cardinal Blase J. Cupich said in a letter published Thursday on the St. Francis de Sales website and released to the media.

Additionally, an independent review board for the archdiocese investigated the accusations and found there was "insufficient reason to suspect Father Ryan had committed sexual abuse of a minor," Cupich said.

Ryan "fully cooperated with civil authorities and the Archdiocese of Chicago" during the investigation, Cupich said.

Cupich went on to thank parishioners for their patience.