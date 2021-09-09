Gail Borden Library hosting combo flu/COVID vaccination clinic Friday

The Gail Borden Library will host a combination flu and COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday in Elgin.

The clinic is offered in partnership with Walgreens and will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Meadows Community Rooms of the main library at 270 N. Grove Ave.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is being offered for free. A follow up clinic will be held on Oct. 1. Most insurance will cover the flu shot but it will be made available for free for the uninsured.

Walk-ins are welcome for both vaccines or appointments can be made online at wagsoutreach.com/ss/GAI820943 for the COVID vaccine and wagsoutreach.com/ss/GAI164713 for the flu shot.