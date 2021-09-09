Foglia YMCA in Lake Zurich hosting kids' health and safety fair Saturday
Foglia YMCA, 1025 N. Old McHenry Road in Lake Zurich, is hosting a kids' health and safety fair from 9:30 to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
The free event will feature 40 exhibitors, live demos and a Touch-A-Truck exhibit featuring more than 20 vehicles. Other activities include a traveling world of reptile show; YMCA water safety demonstration; Lake County Sheriff police dog; and drawings and giveaways.
The event begins with an Honor Guard memorial ceremony by the Lake Zurich Fire Department.
Foglia is partnering with state Rep. Chris Bos of Lake Zurich and state Sen. Dan McConchie of Hawthorn Woods for the event.
