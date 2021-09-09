Feder: 'I don't want us to forget': Carol Marin on the legacy of 9/11

It took nothing less than a miracle -- and a courageous New York firefighter who has never been identified -- to save Carol Marin from the collapse of the second tower of the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, Robert Feder writes.

Then as now one of Chicago's most respected journalists, Marin was working as a "60 Minutes" correspondent for CBS News in Manhattan on the morning of the attacks. She raced to the site to cover the story and was a block or two away when she heard a roar and felt the ground rumble.

A firefighter screamed at Marin to run just as a fireball of ignited jet fuel consumed the base of the north tower, causing the building to come crashing down. As she started to run, Marin fell and the firefighter picked her up. "The firefighter threw me against a nearby building and shielded my body with his," she would recall. "I could feel the pounding of his heart against my backbone. In seconds the air was black and thick with debris."

