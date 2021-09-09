Des Plaines to mark 9/11 anniversary
Updated 9/9/2021 2:16 PM
Des Plaines officials will mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks Saturday at the city's monument to the tragedies.
The public ceremony is set for 8 a.m. at the Des Plaines Civic Center, 1420 Miner St.
The ceremony will include remarks by Mayor Andrew Goczkowski, Fire Chief Dan Anderson, Deputy Fire Chief Matt Matzl and Police Chief Dave Anderson.
Des Plaines' 9/11 monument features a piece of steel that had been part of one of the World Trade Center towers.
