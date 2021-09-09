COVID-19 update: 2,337 hospitalized, 22 more deaths, 4,741 new cases

Since COVID-19 vaccine became available in December 2020, providers in Illinois have administered 14,125,519 doses, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Courtesy of AMITA Health/December 2020

State health officials today reported 2,337 COVID-19 patients were being treated in hospitals throughout Illinois, 552 of whom are in intensive care.

Another 22 Illinois residents died from COVID-19, and 4,741 new cases of the disease were also diagnosed, according to Illinois Department of Public Health figures.

That brings the state's death toll from the disease to 24,215, while 1,559,077 infections statewide have been reported as well.

The state's seven-day case positivity rate is currently at 4.7%. Case positivity is the percentage of new cases derived from a batch of tests. A seven-day average is used to account for anomalies in the daily reporting of those figures.

IDPH officials also reported 26,006 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered statewide. Vaccine provider in Illinois have now administered 14,125,519 doses since they became available in December.