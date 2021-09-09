Bicyclist killed in Randall Road crash in Elgin

A 60-year-old man was killed Wednesday when his bicycle collided with a car on Randall Road, according to Elgin police.

In a news release posted on Facebook Thursday, police said they were called around 11:49 a.m. Wednesday to Randall and Big Timber Road.

A preliminary investigation showed a 24-year-old man was driving a vehicle south on Randall in the left lane. The bicyclist was riding in the right lane, near the curb, and moved to the left lane, according to the release. The release said the bicyclist "then made contact" with the vehicle.

The bicyclist was taken to Advocate Sherman Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The Kane County coroner's office will perform an autopsy, police said.

Police are not releasing the bicyclist's identity until his relatives have been notified of his death.

No charges or tickets have been issued.

Anyone who has information about the crash is asked to call the police department's traffic unit at (847) 289-2661 or send a text to 847-411, including ELGINPD at the beginning of the message.