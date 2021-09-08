Watch as our journalists recount the emotions of working on 9/11

The events of Sept. 11, 2001, shocked the Daily Herald newsroom as they did the entire country.

It was a day no one could predict and no one will forget.

Daily Herald journalists went out to interview and photograph people in Chicago and the suburbs as the world reacted to the unthinkable news. An editor remembers realizing she could be sending reporters to their doom at the Sears Tower. Reporters remember the chaos of people trying escape the city and others being stranded at the airport. Everyone remembers the stillness of the night sky when air traffic was grounded.

The emotions they experienced that day are reflected in these interviews done in the Daily Herald newsroom 20 years later.