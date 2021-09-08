U-46 surveying students, staff and families about equity efforts

Elgin Area School District U-46 is asking staff, parents, and students in fourth through 12th grades to take a survey on their experiences as part of an equity audit to determine the extent to which the district is effectively serving all students.

"This is a comprehensive dive into all layers within our district," said Teresa A. Lance, assistant superintendent of equity and innovation. "It will equip all of us with information to aggressively work toward eradicating inequities on paper and in practice and provide a blueprint for improving student outcomes for years to come."

The online survey will be open for three weeks, from Sept. 13 through Oct. 5. Students will take the survey in class after receiving a link to the survey in their student email account. A link to the survey for parents/guardians and staff will be emailed. Paper surveys will be available at each school upon request.

The survey will take roughly 20 to 30 minutes and responses will be kept confidential and anonymous. Results are expected to be shared with the U-46 board of education and the public during spring 2022. For more information, visit www.u-46.org.