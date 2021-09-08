Round Lake police investigating shooting that injured driver

Round Lake police are investigating a Sunday night shooting that injured a man and are seeking help from the public to determine where the shots were fired.

Round Lake Police Chief David Prus said Wednesday that the victim was hospitalized and is expected to survive his injury, a single gunshot wound.

According to the initial police investigation, the man was driving his car and two passengers through Round Lake on Sunday night when the car was shot at. After being shot, the man drove out of Round Lake and stopped in the area of Behm Lane and Peterson Road, just southeast of the village, to call 911 about 10:35 p.m.

Lake County sheriff's officers and paramedics responded, and the shooting victim was rushed to a nearby hospital. Sheriff's police spoke to the people in the car, learned the shooting happened inside the village and turned the case over to Round Lake police, Prus said.

Prus said no other reports of the shooting came in, and investigators do not know yet exactly where the shooting happened.

Prus encouraged anyone with information on the shooting to call Round Lake police investigators at (847) 546-8112.