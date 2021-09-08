Rosemont recycling event set for Friday

Rosemont-based engineering firm The Burke Group is hosting its seventh annual community recycle and donation event from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday, in the parking lot of 9575 W. Higgins Road in Rosemont.

The event allows area residents and employees to get rid of unwanted items in a responsible, environmentally friendly way. Reliable recycling and community-based donation services are being provided by Abt Electronics and the Salvation Army.

"This annual donation and recycling opportunity is just one way we aim to help reduce waste, model sustainable behavior and support the next generation while reducing our environmental impact," firm CEO Christopher B. Burke said in an announcement of the upcoming event.

Acceptable items include: electronics (no televisions); linens/blankets/towels; batteries; furniture; appliances; household goods/kitchenware; clothing items, gloves and hats; books; Styrofoam (pure white only); and CDs and DVDs.

Items not accepted: hazardous waste; televisions; light bulbs; TV consoles/armoires; medical items/needles; baby furniture; car batteries; smoke detectors.