Police: Hoffman Estates man kidnapped friend's 10-year-old son

A Hoffman Estates man was ordered held on $10,000 bond Wednesday on an aggravated kidnapping charge alleging he took a friend's 10-year-old son from his home for more than 24 hours without communicating with the boy's family.

Alexis Sanchez, 35, must post the entire bond to be released from custody. Cook County Judge Ellen Mandeltort ordered him to have no contact with the child if he posts bond.

Authorities say Hoffman Estates police responded to the child's home for a missing-person report at about 9 p.m. Sunday. There they were told that Sanchez had left with the child to go shopping but did not return as he'd promised.

Officers tried to contact Sanchez by phone but concluded that the phone had been turned off in an apparent attempt to elude police, authorities said.

Police were able to determine Sanchez's approximate location in Chicago by tracking credit card and ATM transactions, but were unable to find him through an extensive search of the area.

As the investigation continued, Sanchez returned the boy unharmed to his mother at about 11 p.m. Monday, authorities said. Officers responded to the home and took Sanchez into custody.

Sanchez, who according to Cook County prosecutors has no criminal background, faces between six and 30 years in prison if convicted of aggravated kidnapping. He is scheduled to return to court Sept. 24.

• Daily Herald Legal Affairs Writer Barbara Vitello contributed to this report.