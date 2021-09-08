One person killed in crash on Randall Road in Elgin
Updated 9/8/2021 5:15 PM
One person is dead after a crash involving a car and a bicycle Wednesday in Elgin.
Elgin police say the crash happened shortly before noon on Randall Road near Holmes Road. The southbound lanes were closed for several hours for the investigation. Authorities have not released any other details.
