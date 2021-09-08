Mundelein Arts Festival this weekend
Updated 9/8/2021 2:03 PM
The Mundelein Arts Festival will be held this weekend in Kracklauer Park, 100 N. Seymour Ave.
The festival will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Fine artists who work in a variety of media will have work on display and for sale.Local musicians will perform and food will be available for purchase.
Admission is free. For more information, visit mundeleincommunityconnection.org.
