Mundelein Arts Festival this weekend

The Mundelein Arts Festival will be held this weekend in Kracklauer Park, 100 N. Seymour Ave.

The festival will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Fine artists who work in a variety of media will have work on display and for sale.Local musicians will perform and food will be available for purchase.

Admission is free. For more information, visit mundeleincommunityconnection.org.