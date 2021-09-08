Feder: 2020 Silver Circle winners finally have their day

The long-delayed induction of Chicago's Class of 2020 Silver Circle Award winners will finally happen this weekend.

Jackie Bange, Mark Giangreco, Alan Krashesky, Jennifer Lyons, Marda LeBeau and Richard Bernal will be among honorees at the virtual event, airing from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday on The U, Weigel Broadcasting's WCIU-Channel 26.2/WMEU-Channel 48.1.

Posthumous inductees will be Marlin Perkins, Lynn Hauldren and Jack and Elaine Mulqueen.

Sponsored by the Chicago/Midwest chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, the event will be emceed by Jim Williams, news anchor at CBS-owned WBBM-Channel 2 and 2018 Silver Circle inductee.

