Elmhurst police searching for owners of electronics found after business eviction

Elmhurst police are attempting to locate the owners of "numerous" electronic devices found in various stages of disrepair after a business was evicted from a York Street storefront late last month.

Police officials said officers took custody of the electronics after DuPage County sheriff's office deputies executed an eviction of Repair Geekz Aug. 30 from a storefront on the 900 block of South York Street.

Inside, police found numerous electronics in "damaged or disassembled condition." Officers found the storage area of the business to be extremely disorganized, with many unlabeled electronic items in various states of disassembly, they said.

Due to the potential for identity theft, police officers collected the devices for safekeeping.

Police said they had received numerous complaints from customers of the business after ownership stopped communicating with customers.

Customers seeking to retrieve the electronics are expected to have information regarding the transaction with the former business, including "receipts, item serial numbers, and detailed descriptions or photos they possess to assist in identifying property."

Appointments to view the recovered items are also required and can be made by calling Elmhurst police at (630) 530-3074 or email policeinfo@elmhurst.org.