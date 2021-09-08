COVID-19 update: 3,961 new cases, 62 more deaths, 2,327 hospitalizations

So far, 6,814,917 people have been fully vaccinated or nearly 53.5% of Illinois' 12.7 million population. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer, January 2021

New cases of COVID-19 reached 3,961 Wednesday with 62 more deaths from the respiratory disease, the most since Feb. 19, officials reported.

On Tuesday, 12,823 more COVID-19 shots were administered, the Illinois Department of Public Health said. The seven-day average is 21,251.

The federal government has delivered 16,580,195 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 14,099,513 shots have been administered.

So far, 6,814,917 people have been fully vaccinated or nearly 53.5% of Illinois' 12.7 million population. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

Illinois hospitals were treating 2,327 COVID-19 patients Tuesday night.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 4.5% based on a seven-day average.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,554,336 and 24,194 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 68,659 virus tests in the last 24 hours.

On Feb. 19, 63 Illinoisans died of COVID-19.