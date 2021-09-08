Community bike ride Sunday in Libertyville

A community bike ride will be held at 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, starting at Adler Park, 1500 N. Milwaukee Ave., in Libertyville.

The family-friendly event sponsored by the village and its bicycle advisory commission features 2.5-mile and 5-mile loops. Optional smart cycling youth skills, kids' activities and safety checks will be available. The Libertyville Police Department's bike unit and school resource officer also will be on hand.

Riders are required to submit a sign up form, sign a waiver and wear a helmet to participate. Visit www.libertyville.com/communitybikeride for more information.