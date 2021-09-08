Community bike ride Sunday in Libertyville
Updated 9/8/2021 2:03 PM
A community bike ride will be held at 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, starting at Adler Park, 1500 N. Milwaukee Ave., in Libertyville.
The family-friendly event sponsored by the village and its bicycle advisory commission features 2.5-mile and 5-mile loops. Optional smart cycling youth skills, kids' activities and safety checks will be available. The Libertyville Police Department's bike unit and school resource officer also will be on hand.
Riders are required to submit a sign up form, sign a waiver and wear a helmet to participate. Visit www.libertyville.com/communitybikeride for more information.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.