Bartlett schools placed under secure building status after runaway reported potentially armed

Several Bartlett schools were placed in secure building status Wednesday after police were notified of a potentially armed juvenile runaway in the school district, Bartlett police said in a news release.

West Chicago police alerted Bartlett police around 8 a.m. about the juvenile, who attends a school in Bartlett, the news release said.

Bartlett police said they immediately informed Elgin Area School District U-46 and Parkland Preparatory Academy.

Out of an abundance of caution, some school were placed under secure building status during the school day, according to the release.

Bartlett police conducted extra patrols at Bartlett High School and Parkland, and provided extra police presence during dismissal at all schools placed under secure status.

The runaway juvenile was eventually located in West Chicago about 3 p.m., police said.