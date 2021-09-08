Alert issued for missing 15-year-old from Lindenhurst
Updated 9/8/2021 9:33 PM
A missing person alert has been issued for a 15-year-old boy from Lindenhurst, police said Wednesday night.
Braden W. Bjork was last seen at Millburn Middle School in Lindenhurst, 640 Freedom Way, at about 6:05 p.m. Wednesday. Braden has a condition which places him in danger, the alert said.
He has brown eyes and brown hair, and was last seen wearing a white shirt with red, white and blue lettering. He is 5'10" and weighs 140 pounds.
Anyone with information about Braden's whereabouts should call the Lindenhurst Police Department at (847) 276-7183 or call 911.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.