Alert issued for missing 15-year-old from Lindenhurst

A missing person alert has been issued for a 15-year-old boy from Lindenhurst, police said Wednesday night.

Braden W. Bjork was last seen at Millburn Middle School in Lindenhurst, 640 Freedom Way, at about 6:05 p.m. Wednesday. Braden has a condition which places him in danger, the alert said.

He has brown eyes and brown hair, and was last seen wearing a white shirt with red, white and blue lettering. He is 5'10" and weighs 140 pounds.

Anyone with information about Braden's whereabouts should call the Lindenhurst Police Department at (847) 276-7183 or call 911.