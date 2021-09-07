Winthrop Harbor man, 74, in critical condition after hit-and-run crash

A 74-year-old motorcyclist suffered critical injuries Monday afternoon in a hit-and-run crash with a semitrailer truck in northern Lake County, authorities said Tuesday.

The Winthrop Harbor man was riding a Yamaha motorcycle west on Russell Road at about 4 p.m. when he began a right turn onto northbound Kilbourne Road in Newton Township, according to Lake County sheriff's police. At the same time, a truck driving south on Kilbourne made a right turn onto Russell, striking the motorcycle, sheriff's police said.

After the collision, the driver of the truck continued west on Russell Road, authorities say.

The motorcyclist was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with critical injuries.

Investigators are seeking the help of anyone who might have surveillance video showing the crash or the truck. Anyone with information or footage is asked to call the sheriff's office at (847) 377-4000.