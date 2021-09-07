 

Winthrop Harbor man, 74, in critical condition after hit-and-run crash

 
Doug T. Graham
 
 
Updated 9/7/2021 11:10 AM

A 74-year-old motorcyclist suffered critical injuries Monday afternoon in a hit-and-run crash with a semitrailer truck in northern Lake County, authorities said Tuesday.

The Winthrop Harbor man was riding a Yamaha motorcycle west on Russell Road at about 4 p.m. when he began a right turn onto northbound Kilbourne Road in Newton Township, according to Lake County sheriff's police. At the same time, a truck driving south on Kilbourne made a right turn onto Russell, striking the motorcycle, sheriff's police said.

 

After the collision, the driver of the truck continued west on Russell Road, authorities say.

The motorcyclist was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with critical injuries.

Investigators are seeking the help of anyone who might have surveillance video showing the crash or the truck. Anyone with information or footage is asked to call the sheriff's office at (847) 377-4000.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 