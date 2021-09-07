Two from Aurora killed in wrong-way crash on I-80

Two Aurora residents and a Chicago woman were killed in a wrong-way crash Monday on Interstate 80 near Wolf Road in Will County.

Amanda R. Fouche, 30, and her passenger, Kyle C. Vance, 36, both of Aurora, were traveling westbound on I-80 when they were struck by a car going the wrong way, state police said.

Both died at the scene, as did Rishaunda R. Buckley, 28, of Chicago, who was driving a Kia Optima the wrong way in the westbound lanes around 12:17 a.m. when she crashed head-on into Fouche's Nissan Versa, Illinois State Police said.

Westbound lanes of the expressway were closed until 5:25 a.m., state police said.