Two from Aurora killed in wrong-way crash on I-80
Updated 9/7/2021 10:31 AM
Two Aurora residents and a Chicago woman were killed in a wrong-way crash Monday on Interstate 80 near Wolf Road in Will County.
Amanda R. Fouche, 30, and her passenger, Kyle C. Vance, 36, both of Aurora, were traveling westbound on I-80 when they were struck by a car going the wrong way, state police said.
Both died at the scene, as did Rishaunda R. Buckley, 28, of Chicago, who was driving a Kia Optima the wrong way in the westbound lanes around 12:17 a.m. when she crashed head-on into Fouche's Nissan Versa, Illinois State Police said.
Westbound lanes of the expressway were closed until 5:25 a.m., state police said.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.