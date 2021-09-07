Touch-A-Truck event coming to Lombard Common
The Lombard Park District presents a Touch-A-Truck event from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 18.
Parents can bring their kids, who will be able to up close to explore police cars, fire trucks, dump trucks and more parked at Lombard Common, 498 E. St. Charles Road.
The event also features local vendors with products focused on fun and games. A Kid's Corner area will also be included for other family activities.
For more information, call (630) 620-7322 or visit lombardparks.com.
