Threat of gusty winds, thunderstorms this afternoon

The Chicago region could see gusty winds and scattered severe thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Storms with damaging winds and hail could move into the area between noon and 8 p.m., with gusty winds of 35-40 mph outside of storms expected after 10 a.m. The highest threat of severe storms is for those east of I-55.

Residents are encouraged to secure loose items such as trash bins and patio furniture.

Highs Tuesday will be in the mid-80s, with the storms ushering in cooler weather.