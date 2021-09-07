Palatine vehicle sticker, animal license purchases available online

Palatine vehicle stickers and animal licenses for the 2021-22 year are now available for purchase.

Residents who need them are encouraged to purchase stickers and licenses by Sunday, Oct. 31, to avoid penalties and/or late fees. Vehicle stickers must be affixed by Oct. 31 to avoid a possible citation.

Residents can purchase both online or by mail. To online, visit www.green-pay.us/TMAV-VPAY/pal/home.html.