Hoffman Estates police investigating death of 18-month-old girl

Hoffman Estates police are investigating the death of an 18-month-old girl who police said was transported to the hospital late Sunday after being found "unconscious and not breathing."

An autopsy is slated for later today, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Police officials said they and other emergency workers were called to the 1400 block of Crowfoot Circle just before 10:30 p.m. after the girl's condition was discovered.

The girl, Maryam Ali, was transported to St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates, where she was pronounced dead just before midnight, authorities said.