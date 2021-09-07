Former senator Adlai Stevenson III dies at 90

From left, George McGovern, the Rev. Jesse Jackson, Adlai Stevenson III, and Edward M. Burke greet members of the audience in 2008 just before they take their seats on a panel discussion titled, "The American National Nominating Process-Then and Now" at the Adlai Stevenson Center on Democracy near Mettawa. Daily Herald file photo

Adlai Stevenson in 2009 discusses his book, "The Black Book," about the Adlai Stevenson family at the Stevenson Center in Libertyville. Daily Herald file photo

Former U.S. Sen. Adlai Stevenson III died Monday at his Chicago home from dementia at age 90.

His son Adlai Stevenson IV, who confirmed the Illinois Democrat's death, said his father had dementia.

Before his health declined, Mr. Stevenson kept active organizing presentations and speakers for the Adlai Stevenson Center on Democracy in Libertyville.

He also worked the family farm in Hanover, Illinois, raising Simmental cattle, growing corn and hay for their feed, and chopping wood.

"He just faded away," his son said.

Mr. Stevenson ran for governor of Illinois twice, losing his 1982 run by just 5,074 votes to Republican Gov. Jim Thompson. It is the closest Illinois election for governor in modern state history.

Mr. Stevenson is the great grand-son of former Vice President Adlai Stevenson. His father, Adlai Stevenson II was a former Illinois governor and two-time presidential candidate.

Read more at chicago.suntimes.com.